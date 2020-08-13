Williston Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old girl

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

Police say Sheala Holmes was last seen on Aug. 12 around 10:30 pm wearing a black dress with a white stripe on the shoulder.

She is 5′5″, weights 196 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her location, contact the Williston Police Department at at 701-577-1212.

