Williston man faces felony drug charges

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Williston man with intent to deliver several drugs after fleeing police.

Police say 58-year-old Jeffrey Schmitt was driving with a suspended license when he was stopped.

They say Schmitt fled the scene on foot, and was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine, LSD, and heroin, as well as items used for distribution.

Schmitt faces four felony drug charges. A judge has set his bond at $20,000.

