Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for 15-year-old runaway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl from Trenton who ran away around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Katilyn Herman was last seen wearing black leggings and a white sweatshirt with a butterfly logo. She’s 5′9″, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 701-577-7700.

