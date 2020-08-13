Advertisement

Turtle Mountain fall sports postponed until face-to-face education returns

Turtle Mountain fall sports postponed until face-to-face education returns
Turtle Mountain fall sports postponed until face-to-face education returns(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. - The Belcourt School Board voted to postpone all fall athletics at Turtle Mountain Community Schools until students return to face-to-face education, according to the Turtle Mountain Braves Twitter account.

The school year is set to start via distance learning for the first six weeks, and the situation will be re-evaluated after that.

Brave and Bravette sports compete in Class A's Western Dakota Association along with Minot, Bismarck High, Bismarck Century, Dickinson, Jamestown, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan, Bismarck St. Mary's, Watford City and Williston.

Braves football competes in statewide Class AA with Beulah, Bismarck St. Mary's, Hazen, Stanley and Watford City.

Turtle Mountain also offers cross country, girls golf, volleyball, girls soccer and cheer in the fall.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Mason Schwellenbach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
Mason Schwellenbach has made a name for himself in Dickinson. The Big Sticks most versatile player is back for his second season.

Sports

Bismarck and Mandan limit attendance at sporting events

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools will have limited attendance at sporting events this fall.

News

Pro’s Pointer #15

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Johnnie Candle
Boat control is critical for catching fish consistently, but what about boat control while running from spot-to-spot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us why trim tabs might be an excellent addition to your boat.

Latest News

Sports

Summit League announces postponement of fall sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.

Sports

Unique Links: Westridge Golf Course in Underwood

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Located in the town of Underwood is the Westridge Golf Course.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

News

MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The council also voted that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.

Sports

FCS won’t play fall Football Playoffs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The annual FCS playoffs will not be held this fall, even if some schools play a regular season.

News

Report: Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone football to spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is expected to postpone football to spring, according to a report from Ross Uglem at Bison Report.