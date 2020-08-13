Turtle Mountain fall sports postponed until face-to-face education returns

BELCOURT, N.D. - The Belcourt School Board voted to postpone all fall athletics at Turtle Mountain Community Schools until students return to face-to-face education, according to the Turtle Mountain Braves Twitter account.

The school year is set to start via distance learning for the first six weeks, and the situation will be re-evaluated after that.

Brave and Bravette sports compete in Class A's Western Dakota Association along with Minot, Bismarck High, Bismarck Century, Dickinson, Jamestown, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan, Bismarck St. Mary's, Watford City and Williston.

Braves football competes in statewide Class AA with Beulah, Bismarck St. Mary's, Hazen, Stanley and Watford City.

Turtle Mountain also offers cross country, girls golf, volleyball, girls soccer and cheer in the fall.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.