Advertisement

Thursday: 201 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 11
  • Billings County – 1
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 39
  • Cass County – 15
  • Divide County – 1
  • Eddy County - 2
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 18
  • Griggs County – 2
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McHenry County - 2
  • McIntosh County - 2
  • McLean County – 4
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 18
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Pierce County – 2
  • Ramsey County - 4
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County - 3
  • Sioux County – 2
  • Stark County – 49
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 6
  • Williams County – 5

BY THE NUMBERS

379,934 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+7,182 total tests from yesterday)

173,019 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,021 unique individuals from yesterday)

166,869 Total Negative (+1,820 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,171 – Total Positive (+201 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,086 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+71 from yesterday †)****

2.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**

445 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

59 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

6,953 – Total Recovered (+138 individuals from yesterday)

120 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.

Coronavirus

AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump administration advises face masks for school reopenings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Trump White House remains focused on reopening schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

US averaged 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for last two weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The death rate remains alarmingly high for Americans suffering from COVID-19.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.

National Politics

Running mates Biden, Harris kick off campaign

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates as they kick off their campaign

News

ND contact tracing 5,000 people

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The State Health Department is contact tracing about 5,000 people. But as the nature of the pandemic shifts and the needs of the community evolve, it's becoming more difficult to staff tracing efforts.