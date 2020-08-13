NSIC cancels 2020 fall sports season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), with 16 member schools including the University of Mary, has decided to cancel the 2020 fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision also suspends all outside competition in all sports through December 31. The announcement comes days after its governing body, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), cancelled all 2020 fall championships and subsequently implemented it’s Return-to-Sport Guidelines from its Sports Science Institute (SSI) for all athletic activity.

This decision currently allows for the start of the winter sports season and training on November 27, with competition beginning January 1, 2021.

University of Mary’s administration, athletic training staff, and coaches are all saddened for the scholar-athletes, especially the seniors — who may choose the option of postponing their final year of competition until the fall of 2021 — but know the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of the students, staff and coaches.

