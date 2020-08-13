Advertisement

Minot State athletics, supporters react to NSIC cancellation of fall competition

Minot State athletics, supporters react to NSIC cancellation of fall competition
Minot State athletics, supporters react to NSIC cancellation of fall competition(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Thursday’s announcement from the NSIC canceling fall competition and championships as well as suspending all competition through Dec. 31 made its mark on Minot State athletics and supporters.

"We talk about leadership and culture often. We now have the opportunity to show the watching world that we do not just "talk the talk," but we "walk the walk." We are strong, united, and focused. I am proud to be part of Beaver Nation," said Andy Carter, MSU Athletic Director.

The NSIC stated that while it "recognizes the value an NCAA championship experience provides for student-athletes," health and safety concerns prevailed.

"Seeing what has been happening across the country and seeing what's been happening in our neighboring states, it was really no surprise that this was going to happen," said Tom Ross, head of the Beaver Nation fan group.

"While I am disappointed that our student-athletes won't get an opportunity to compete this fall, I know that this decision was not made lightly by the NSIC's Board of Directors. I am thankful that the safety of our student-athletes and coaches has been and continues to be a top priority at both our University and within our conference," said Mark Del Monaco, Head Cross Country Coach.

While the decision is a tough one to hear, the Beavers will have to find a way to salvage the time to keep getting better.

"We have had up to 75 athletes on campus during the summer, working together, preparing for the season. Now we face another first, a fall without football games. We viewed these challenges as opportunities and will continue to do so," said Mike Aldrich, Head Football Coach.

Ross said the effort that the Beavers put into their sports makes the decision heartbreaking.

"It sucks for the coaches. It sucks for the athletes. It sucks for the parents. They're passionate about what they do, and not allowing them to go after what they're passionate about... It's upsetting," said Ross.

The conference left the door open for spring competition if it’s reasonable and safe. Four Minot State student-athletes were willing to speak for this story, but athletic department representatives prevented them from being able to contribute.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State of North Dakota updates COVID-19 tracing app

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV staff
A privacy company said they found problems with how the app handled user privacy and security.

News

Bismarck updating the wastewater treatment plant

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The expansion should keep the facility running until 2039.

News

North Dakota leaders clear the air after “vaccine testing on Native Americans” rumor circulated online

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
People took to online platforms, claiming the CDC was attempting to use Native American populations in North Dakota as testing subjects for the vaccine.

News

Active shooter training exercise this Monday at Minot International Airport

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
There will be no arrival or departing flights during the training exercise.

News

Experts explain new study suggesting 6 feet isn’t enough

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
New studies from the University of Florida suggests social distancing yourself six feet from one another might not be as safe as you thought.

Latest News

News

McHenry County farmers advised of uptick in equipment thefts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is warning farmers in the county about an uptick in thefts.

News

Luna Fest film festival to support Minot YWCA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot YWCA is preparing to bring women's issues to focus in a film festival in the Magic City.

News

Former Mandan Flickertail signs with the Minnesota Twins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
After a stellar summer with the Mandan Flickertails, pitcher Jon Wilson has signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins.

News

Beyond Back to School: Mandan preschool teacher determined to make the best of this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Back to school jitters may be at a record high for parents, students and even teachers this year, as they prepare to return to the classroom.

VOD Recording

"Open for Discussion: Beyond Back to School" Special

Updated: 2 hours ago
First @ Four