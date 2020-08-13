Minot State athletics, supporters react to NSIC cancellation of fall competition

MINOT, N.D. - Thursday’s announcement from the NSIC canceling fall competition and championships as well as suspending all competition through Dec. 31 made its mark on Minot State athletics and supporters.

"We talk about leadership and culture often. We now have the opportunity to show the watching world that we do not just "talk the talk," but we "walk the walk." We are strong, united, and focused. I am proud to be part of Beaver Nation," said Andy Carter, MSU Athletic Director.

The NSIC stated that while it "recognizes the value an NCAA championship experience provides for student-athletes," health and safety concerns prevailed.

"Seeing what has been happening across the country and seeing what's been happening in our neighboring states, it was really no surprise that this was going to happen," said Tom Ross, head of the Beaver Nation fan group.

"While I am disappointed that our student-athletes won't get an opportunity to compete this fall, I know that this decision was not made lightly by the NSIC's Board of Directors. I am thankful that the safety of our student-athletes and coaches has been and continues to be a top priority at both our University and within our conference," said Mark Del Monaco, Head Cross Country Coach.

While the decision is a tough one to hear, the Beavers will have to find a way to salvage the time to keep getting better.

"We have had up to 75 athletes on campus during the summer, working together, preparing for the season. Now we face another first, a fall without football games. We viewed these challenges as opportunities and will continue to do so," said Mike Aldrich, Head Football Coach.

Ross said the effort that the Beavers put into their sports makes the decision heartbreaking.

"It sucks for the coaches. It sucks for the athletes. It sucks for the parents. They're passionate about what they do, and not allowing them to go after what they're passionate about... It's upsetting," said Ross.

The conference left the door open for spring competition if it’s reasonable and safe. Four Minot State student-athletes were willing to speak for this story, but athletic department representatives prevented them from being able to contribute.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.