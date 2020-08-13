McHenry County farmers advised of uptick in equipment thefts

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. - The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is warning farmers in the county about an uptick in thefts.

They say they have seen a rise in farming equipment stolen.

Most of the stolen items were left in the fields before they were taken.

Along with equipment, keys from farming machines have been stolen as well.

Police are reminding farmers to lock and secure all their equipment during the rest of harvest season.

If you have seen any suspicious activity, please contact the office at 701-537-5633.

