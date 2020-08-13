Advertisement

Mandan Parks work on water issues

Sprinkler
Sprinkler(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan park board is working on an $8,900 project to fix an ongoing problem with its sprinklers. The water stains whatever it touches and the system needs more maintenance.

“That’s holding on to every component in our watering system and as it waters it’s getting on the fences, bleachers, buildings, and it stains everything we have out there that the water touches that orange color,” said Dustin Fleck, Parks superintendent.

The plan is to start by injecting phosphate into the system to bind the iron in the water and stop it from staining.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan Parks keep mill levy even

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Mandan Park Board approved their preliminary budget and will not increase the mill levy.

News

Environmental group launches Sustainable Minot 2020 campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Environmental Policy group recently began their second year of offering a special seal to businesses doing what they can to be environmentally conscious.

News

Williston man faces felony drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Williston man with intent to deliver several drugs after fleeing police.

VOD Recording

Belcourt goes back to distance learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Sports Spotlight: Mason Schwellenbach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Williams County Sheriff’s Office identifies John Doe from 1982

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

BPS teachers getting support through instructional coaching

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

ND contact tracing 5,000 people

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Lawsuit filed to get Measure 3 taken off the ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening Weather 8-12-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six