Mandan Parks work on water issues

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan park board is working on an $8,900 project to fix an ongoing problem with its sprinklers. The water stains whatever it touches and the system needs more maintenance.

“That’s holding on to every component in our watering system and as it waters it’s getting on the fences, bleachers, buildings, and it stains everything we have out there that the water touches that orange color,” said Dustin Fleck, Parks superintendent.

The plan is to start by injecting phosphate into the system to bind the iron in the water and stop it from staining.

