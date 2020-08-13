Mandan Parks keep mill levy even

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Park Board approved their preliminary budget and will not increase the mill levy.

Due to last year's tax base increase, they're expected to see revenue increase to $6.4 million and have the budget set at $6.2 million.

“We know it’s people who make our park district as great as it is, and when we go through the budget and we hear there’s less people doing the same amount of work and making the budget work, and not having to raise taxes immensely. We do appreciate you guys,” said Wade Meschke, park board president.

Mandan parks will have a public hearing on the budget on Sept. 14.

