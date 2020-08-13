Advertisement

Man arrested for suspected drug trafficking in Bismarck

A 35-year-old Mandan man is arrested after investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs in his storage unit.
A 35-year-old Mandan man is arrested after investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs in his storage unit.
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 35-year-old Mandan man is arrested after investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs in his storage unit.

Officers with the Metro Area Narcotics task Force say Alejandro Fernandez was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault charges at a storage unit in Bismarck.

Court Documents say Fernandez intentionally rear-ended another vehicle in the parking lot of the storage unit.

Officers say while searching the unit that belongs to Fernandez they found items connected to the packing and distribution of drugs.

According to court documents, officers found 218 grams of marijuana, more than 300 Oxycodone pills, two bags with more than a pound of methamphetamine, 250 grams of black tar heroin, digital scales, a handgun, and various ammunition.

Officers also located approximately $73,000 in Fernandez’s backpack.

Investigators say the approximate value of all the drugs combined is nearly $217,000.

Fernandez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and six various drug offenses.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond for all charges.

