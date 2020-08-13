Luna Fest film festival to support Minot YWCA

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot YWCA is preparing to bring women's issues to focus in a film festival in the Magic City.

The LUNAFEST film festival will be held at The Spot in downtown Minot Aug. 21, with films starting 6 p.m.

For tickets, visit Eventbrite.

LUNAFEST has been travelling to different cities since 2000 celebrating women through film.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the YWCA.

“It’s really exciting to bring this to Minot because it’s something that’s never been here before. lt’s something very different and something that myself and my whole board have been talking about bringing here for almost a year now,” said Meghan von Behren, YWCA Minot executive director.

Von Behren said all health guidelines will be followed at the event.

