Liquor sales still up, while champagne sales dwindle due to pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Alcohol sales leaped nationwide from the start of the pandemic.

Stage Stop Liquors Manager Deandra Vigil says they're selling about 60% more liquor now than they were this time last year. Vigil says summer is typically the best time for champagne and wine sales due to all the gatherings. But this summer, Stage Stop champagne and wine sales are down by about 30%-40%.

“We hardly sell any champagne now. Before December, we sold a lot. But, our sales in champagne and wine have gone down tremendously because weddings aren’t happening as much now because of the pandemic,” Vigil said.

The problem is occurring in other countries as well. The French Champagne Committee, representing over 16,000 winemakers, plans to hold a meeting on August 18th to decide what to do with all the leftover grapes.

