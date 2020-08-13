Advertisement

UPDATE: Fire at NDSU is extinguished

NDSU fire
NDSU fire(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The fire is now extinguished.

It started before 1 p.m. on the first floor in a research lab.

Fire crews were able to contain it to the one room.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, and no word on how much the cost of the damages will be.

Classes will be starting on August 24th, so the Fargo Fire Department and the university will be working with students who use the building.

ORIGINAL: North Dakota State University is notifying students and faculty of a fire on campus.

According to a tweet, the Fargo Fire Department is responding to a fire at Ladd Hall.

NDSU is asking people to stay away from the area.

According to the university’s website, Ladd Hall is listed as the chemistry building.

We currently have a Valley News Live reporter on scene gathering more information.

Stick with Valley News Live for the most up-to-date information as it becomes available.

