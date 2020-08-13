UPDATE: Fire at NDSU is extinguished

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The fire is now extinguished.

It started before 1 p.m. on the first floor in a research lab.

The Fargo Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire in Ladd Hall.



At this point it is no longer considered an emergency situation.



Please remain outside the building until the Fire Department has cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/eFs2Qpe1d6 — North Dakota State (@NDSU) August 13, 2020

Fire crews were able to contain it to the one room.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, and no word on how much the cost of the damages will be.

Classes will be starting on August 24th, so the Fargo Fire Department and the university will be working with students who use the building.

ORIGINAL: North Dakota State University is notifying students and faculty of a fire on campus.

According to a tweet, the Fargo Fire Department is responding to a fire at Ladd Hall.

NDSU is asking people to stay away from the area.

According to the university’s website, Ladd Hall is listed as the chemistry building.

We currently have a Valley News Live reporter on scene gathering more information.

Stick with Valley News Live for the most up-to-date information as it becomes available.