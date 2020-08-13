Environmental group launches Sustainable Minot 2020 campaign

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Environmental Policy group recently began their second year of offering a special seal to businesses doing what they can to be environmentally conscious.

The group asks businesses to set earth friendly goals such as reducing use of energy and water.

In exchange they will receive a Sustainable Minot 2020 logo to display so that local shoppers recognize their commitment to the environment.

Last year five businesses took the pledge.

“At this certain time coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic we want to make sure that as we look to the future we do so with sustainability and environmental concerns in mind,” said Tim Baumann, with Minot Environmental Policy Group.

Goals for the group are due Sept. 15.

Those who are interested in participating should email the group at: environmentminot@gmail.com.

