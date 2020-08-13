Bismarck updating the wastewater treatment plant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck's wastewater plant is seeing an $8.8 million improvement project to keep up with the city's sewage.

Wastewater from across the city is moved to the Bismarck Wastewater treatment plant. The process separates, and sanitizes everything that comes in from the city's homes and businesses, but as the city grows the plant needs to expand.

“We’ve outgrown this capacity already, and we’re at that point now where we need to get back into where we can handle what we have coming for flows now and in the future,” said Travis Carufel, wastewater superintendent.

The expansion should keep the facility running until 2039. The first upgrade deals with the chlorine used to treat the wastewater at the end of the whole process. That portion needs to be expanded to clean all of the water coming through and the facility is switching to liquid chlorine to keep staff safe.

”We send all of our water to the river. Big summer months is recreation so we have to take all of that E. Coli out treat it, all of the pathogens, before it goes to the river so all of the people can use the river for recreation and not get sick,” said Nicholas Rutschke, wastewater plant superintendent.

On the solid waste side of the operation, most gets trucked out for use on farmers’ fields.

”When we have years like we do last year we just fall behind and we can’t catch up. Right now moving to de-watering is going to help us with the future. Give the city multiple options,” said Carufel.

The plant is installing a press that will reduce the amount of water in the waste, this will help them store more of it, and allow them to dispose of some in the landfill.

The project is scheduled to finish in the summer of 2022.

