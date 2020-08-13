Advertisement

Birx says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’

She shares what she told LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx believes there is a “way forward” when it comes to college football this fall.

In a sit-down interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Birx shared the message she says she gave Louisiana State University Coach Ed Orgeron.

“They can, as great coaches, coach their team members on what they need to do every day to protect themselves,” Birx said. “Because one slip means infection in the team.”

Birx also shared what football players should do in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“When they travel, or when they’re in school, they need to do what I do,” Birx said. “I don’t come out of this mask. When I travel around the United States, I’ve not become COVID positive. I stay in hotels, I dine out, I do all the things that American people are doing. But I do them ultra-carefully.”

A number of college football conferences, like the Big Ten and PAC-12, have announced they will postpone their fall season. There are six conferences that have not yet made a decision: the SEC, the ACC, the Big 12, the Sun Belt Conference, the American Athletic Conference, and Conference USA.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'They ruined everything': Family plans to sue after Houston funeral home mixes up bodies

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
The family says on the day of the funeral, they opened the casket and found a stranger inside, wearing their loved one's special Mexico soccer jersey.

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Funeral home delivered wrong body in casket to memorial, Houston family says

Updated: 1 hour ago
The family says the funeral home refunded their money after the incident, but they plan on filing a lawsuit.

News

Mandan Parks work on water issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Mandan park board is working on an $8,900 project to fix an ongoing problem with its sprinklers.

Latest News

News

Mandan Parks keep mill levy even

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Mandan Park Board approved their preliminary budget and will not increase the mill levy.

News

Environmental group launches Sustainable Minot 2020 campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Environmental Policy group recently began their second year of offering a special seal to businesses doing what they can to be environmentally conscious.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

News

Williston man faces felony drug charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Williston man with intent to deliver several drugs after fleeing police.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

VOD Recording

Belcourt goes back to distance learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report