Beyond Back to School: Schools preparing for unique budget year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An issue facing schools is money. Like everyone else in the pandemic, they need to make drastic changes to their environment.

From spacing out seating to installing sanitization equipment, those changes all come with a cost.

This fall, every school is an experiment. While the mediums might be different, the goal for North Dakota schools is the same: “They are doing what they need to do to keep their buildings opening safely, and to keep their students and staff and their families safe when they go home at night,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Through the CARES Act, more than $20 million has been given to North Dakota schools. But for many, those funds had to be spent on efforts outside of classroom modifications. The Elgin-New Leipzig School District spend $45,000 of the $57,000 it was given just on transportation to send food to students.

But, that could be reimbursed later on.

“So a lot of those extra dollars will probably go to just making sure we pay our drivers, which we were required to in order to keep the money paying our staff, which is a good thing. But, it’s kinda money that I could’ve claimed already for what we would lose in this spending cycle,” said Elgin-New Leipzig Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson.

If a district doesn’t use enough of their budgets by July, they have to forfeit the excess. CARES Act dollars came in late Spring, so many schools were forced to quickly move the money before knowing where it would be needed.

“A lot of superintendents were like me; we wanted to hold off on committing a bunch of dollars to something we didn’t know whether or not would see the light of day,” said Ludvigson.

State lawmakers are working on a bill that would allow schools to put CARES money in their Building Funds, and then take them back out for the next academic year.

But, that bill can’t be passed until January. Meaning some schools put their money in a fund hoping they can get it back.

But, getting the kids in class isn’t the only concern.

Some parents are electing to pull their kids from the district entirely and go to home schooling. That not only shrinks the classes; it also shrinks available funds for the district.

Back in Washington, D.C., there are a few bills similar to another CARES Act. Most notably the HEROES and HEALS Acts. But neither of them are moving forward, and schools don’t know what to expect.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.