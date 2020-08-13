Advertisement

Beyond Back to School: Schools preparing for unique budget year

Schools Preparing for Unique Budget Year
Schools Preparing for Unique Budget Year(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An issue facing schools is money. Like everyone else in the pandemic, they need to make drastic changes to their environment.

From spacing out seating to installing sanitization equipment, those changes all come with a cost.

This fall, every school is an experiment. While the mediums might be different, the goal for North Dakota schools is the same: “They are doing what they need to do to keep their buildings opening safely, and to keep their students and staff and their families safe when they go home at night,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Through the CARES Act, more than $20 million has been given to North Dakota schools. But for many, those funds had to be spent on efforts outside of classroom modifications. The Elgin-New Leipzig School District spend $45,000 of the $57,000 it was given just on transportation to send food to students.

But, that could be reimbursed later on.

“So a lot of those extra dollars will probably go to just making sure we pay our drivers, which we were required to in order to keep the money paying our staff, which is a good thing. But, it’s kinda money that I could’ve claimed already for what we would lose in this spending cycle,” said Elgin-New Leipzig Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson.

If a district doesn’t use enough of their budgets by July, they have to forfeit the excess. CARES Act dollars came in late Spring, so many schools were forced to quickly move the money before knowing where it would be needed.

“A lot of superintendents were like me; we wanted to hold off on committing a bunch of dollars to something we didn’t know whether or not would see the light of day,” said Ludvigson.

State lawmakers are working on a bill that would allow schools to put CARES money in their Building Funds, and then take them back out for the next academic year.

But, that bill can’t be passed until January. Meaning some schools put their money in a fund hoping they can get it back.

But, getting the kids in class isn’t the only concern.

Some parents are electing to pull their kids from the district entirely and go to home schooling. That not only shrinks the classes; it also shrinks available funds for the district.

Back in Washington, D.C., there are a few bills similar to another CARES Act. Most notably the HEROES and HEALS Acts. But neither of them are moving forward, and schools don’t know what to expect.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beyond Back to School: Bismarck Public School student athletes grateful to be playing this season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Extracurricular activities for schools across the state will look different this year due to COVID-19.

News

Beyond Back to School: Bismarck Public Schools postpone all fall programs, performances

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School administrators said classes like band and chorus will look a little different this year.

News

Beyond Back to School: Bismarck teacher starts her career in the middle of a pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hope Sisk
Imagine teaching in the middle of a pandemic, but being a first year teacher.

News

Beyond Back to School: Guthmiller family anxious to get back to the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
With so much to consider about this school year, every family is finding they are coming to a conclusion in a different way.

Latest News

News

State seeks to intervene in lawsuit over mineral rights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state of North Dakota wants to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation over mineral rights under Lake Sakakawea within the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

News

UPDATE: Fire at NDSU is extinguished

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
North Dakota State University is notifying students and faculty of a fire on campus.

News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for 15-year-old runaway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl from Trenton who ran away around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Man arrested for suspected drug trafficking in Bismarck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 35-year-old Mandan man is arrested after investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs in his storage unit.

News

Williston Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williston Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

News

Open for Discussion: Beyond Back to School 4 p.m. Special

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Join Your News Leader Thursday at 4 p.m. for a special report on back-to-school.