Beyond Back to School: Mandan preschool teacher determined to make the best of this school year

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Back to school jitters may be at a record high for parents, students and even teachers this year, as they prepare to return to the classroom.

One Mandan preschool teacher says it's a little overwhelming, but she is determined to make it a great year, despite the pandemic.

Barb Leutzen, known to her students at Miss Barb, is busy getting her classroom ready for a new school year.

“This will be the start of my 27th year,” said Leutzen.

But this back to school prep is unlike any she's ever experienced before

“It will go on and it will be good,” she said.

And she is determined to make the time she has in this classroom with her students the very best it can be. Leutzen is prepared for more hand washing breaks and more hand sanitizer.

“Teaching them to put their hands down is going to be a little more tasking,” Leutzen admited.

The way she teaches may have to change a little too.

“Because I teach very young children, we are always playing and learning hands-on and sharing toys. Can we still play as groups? That’s a big concern,” she said.

Students will have assigned seating.

“I usually just let them pick their seat so that will be different,” said Leutzen.

Different, but also an opportunity to learn.

“For every minute they’re with us, we have to make it a learning and teaching moment,” Leutzen explained.

And this year, Miss Barb will treasure each moment with her students.

“We have some nerves, some different feelings but it’s exciting to get the kids back here again,” she said.

Miss Barb will have just eight students to start the school year; four in her morning preschool session and four in her afternoon session. She says that small class size will make social distancing a lot easier.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.