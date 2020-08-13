Advertisement

Beyond Back to School: Guthmiller family anxious to get back to the classroom

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With so much to consider about this school year, every family is finding they are coming to a conclusion in a different way. It’s a matter of weighting the benefits for your family.

One Bismarck family says they’ve decided to go back face-to-face to their classrooms at Bismarck’s Will-More Elementary as much as possible. The Guthmiller family says they did not make that decision lightly.

The Guthmiller kids are pretty excited about these school supplies, even the face masks.

“It covers your sneeze so other people don’t get the virus,” explained Brogan Guthmiller, who will be in third grade.

Because these masks and these pencils, crayons, and notebooks mean they'll soon be going back to school.

“I can’t wait to see all my friends,” said Brogan.

“Seeing my friends,” his first grade sister Tayah quickly echoes.

They've missed their friends and their teachers. Their parents have missed the routine that school brings.

“We feel structure is important as well as the curriculum they got at school,” said mom Kyla Guthmiller.

Distance learning last spring wasn't easy for the Guthmillers. Both parents had to work, which mean grandma came over to help with schoolwork

“That way we could still have family time in the evenings,” explained Kyla.

But an underlying health condition forced Kyla to work from home, which meant this family's routine was completely out of whack. And Kyla noticed it in her children's attitudes.

“Our children became lazy and less motivated. They wanted to stay in their pajamas all day and they were not excited to do things,” she said.

So, as they prepare to go back to face to face learning, they're practicing wearing masks.

“We talk about the importance of wearing them,” said Kyla. They also talk about using hand sanitizer, washing their hands and not touching things.

“Overall, I am not worried at this point. I feel comfortable sending them back,” said Kyla.

