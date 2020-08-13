Beyond Back to School: Bismarck Public Schools postpone all fall programs, performances

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School administrators said classes like band and chorus will look a little different this year.

Administrators plan to use their big auditoriums for those types of elective classes to adequately space students out.

Everything will be wiped down and sanitized in between classes, and face masks will be worn when social distance can't be maintained.

"We just want to make sure that we can get kids back to doing what they love to do but doing it in a safe manner and making sure that everybody stays safe," said BPS Fine Arts Coordinator Shawn Oban.

BPS administrators are also postponing all of their fall programs and performances until later on in the year to limit the amount of crowds in their facilities.

