Advertisement

Beyond Back to School: Bismarck Public Schools postpone all fall programs, performances

Bismarck Public Schools postpone all fall programs and performances
Bismarck Public Schools postpone all fall programs and performances(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School administrators said classes like band and chorus will look a little different this year.

Administrators plan to use their big auditoriums for those types of elective classes to adequately space students out.

Everything will be wiped down and sanitized in between classes, and face masks will be worn when social distance can't be maintained.

"We just want to make sure that we can get kids back to doing what they love to do but doing it in a safe manner and making sure that everybody stays safe," said BPS Fine Arts Coordinator Shawn Oban.

BPS administrators are also postponing all of their fall programs and performances until later on in the year to limit the amount of crowds in their facilities.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beyond Back to School: Bismarck Public School student athletes grateful to be playing this season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Extracurricular activities for schools across the state will look different this year due to COVID-19.

News

Beyond Back to School: Schools preparing for unique budget year

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
An issue facing schools is money. Like everyone else in the pandemic, they need to make drastic changes to their environment.

News

Beyond Back to School: Bismarck teacher starts her career in the middle of a pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hope Sisk
Imagine teaching in the middle of a pandemic, but being a first year teacher.

News

Beyond Back to School: Guthmiller family anxious to get back to the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
With so much to consider about this school year, every family is finding they are coming to a conclusion in a different way.

Latest News

News

State seeks to intervene in lawsuit over mineral rights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state of North Dakota wants to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation over mineral rights under Lake Sakakawea within the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

News

UPDATE: Fire at NDSU is extinguished

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
North Dakota State University is notifying students and faculty of a fire on campus.

News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for 15-year-old runaway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl from Trenton who ran away around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Man arrested for suspected drug trafficking in Bismarck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 35-year-old Mandan man is arrested after investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs in his storage unit.

News

Williston Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williston Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

News

Open for Discussion: Beyond Back to School 4 p.m. Special

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Join Your News Leader Thursday at 4 p.m. for a special report on back-to-school.