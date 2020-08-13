Advertisement

Beyond Back to School: Bismarck Public School student athletes grateful to be playing this season

By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extracurricular activities for schools across the state will look different this year due to COVID-19.

From postponing seasons to limiting the number of fans in the crowd, coronavirus is impacting it all.

Bismarck Public School administrators however are determined to make sports and extracurricular activities available to students in the safest way possible.

Bismarck High Demon football will not only be a different experience for spectators but to members of the team as well.

“Big win you look forward to your family and friends coming out to the field to take pictures and nope none of that this year can’t do that. You just got to, you win and you walk off the field and go home,” said student athlete Logan Schaubert. 

Masks will be required with all transportation and coaches will be wearing masks when social distancing isn't possible.

Outdoor event crowd sizes will be limited to 500 in the district's face-to-face model and about 250 in the hybrid model of instruction.

"Sometimes we've had 5,000 people at a high school football game, so those are some of the things, procedures with who we're going to allow into the games and how many are going to be allowed from the home team and the away team, media," said BPS Activities Director Dave Zittleman.

Students athletes also have concerns about college recruitment and how that will look for them this fall.

"This year's it's been very difficult for recruiting, so that means this winter season that's coming up is going to make it that much more important because coaches are going to want to come out because they weren't able to come in the summer to recruit, but it's been a very difficult summer for recruiting," said Schaubert. 

Activities directors said competitions may change based on the district’s coronavirus risk level.

