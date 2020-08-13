Active shooter training exercise this Monday at Minot International Airport

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – Minot International Airport will serve as the host of an active shooter training exercise this coming Monday.

The active shooter drill will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area until 9:30 a.m.

There will be no arrival or departing flights during the training exercise.

For additional information contact the Public Information Office at 701-857-4727.

