YCC employee pleads not guilty to sexual assault accusations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old Youth Correctional Center employee pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to sexual assault charges.

Dariouse Gravely is charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse of wards after being accused of touching a minor at the facility.

According to court documents, Gravely is seen returning to the victim’s dorm room with her on surveillance cameras.

Documents say Gravely is then seen standing underneath the camera out of view before opening a door to block the view of the camera.

A friend of the victim told YCC leaders that the victim said she had made out with Gravely and they touched each other inappropriately.

During an interview with police, Gravely admitted he put his hands on the victim but did not kiss her.

A Morton County judge scheduled a two day trial for December, and lowered Gravely’s bond to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.