Williams County Sheriff’s Office identifies John Doe from 1982

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the body involved in a cold case from 1982.

Police have identified the man as Phillip Peterson. The body was found in the Missouri River east of Williston on June 22, 1982.

Police exhumed the body from Riverside Cemetery on Monday. Police say after media coverage of the body’s disinterment, a family member reached out with information leading to his identification.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.