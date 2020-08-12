Advertisement

Wednesday: 87 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County – 3
  • Bowman County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 11
  • Cass County – 15
  • Divide County – 1
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 9
  • McIntosh County - 2
  • McLean County – 2
  • Morton County – 5
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Richland County - 3
  • Sioux County – 3
  • Stark County – 8
  • Ward County – 2
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 12

BY THE NUMBERS

372,813 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,327 total tests from yesterday)

173,019 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,161 unique individuals from yesterday)

165,049 Total Negative (+1,076 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,970 – Total Positive (+87 unique individuals from yesterday)

It was discovered that a case from Mercer County and Ward County were incorrectly reported.

2,015 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+39 from yesterday †)****

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

440 – Total Hospitalized (+10 individual from yesterday)

58 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

6,815 – Total Recovered (+147 individuals from yesterday)

120 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

