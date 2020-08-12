Volunteers come together for United Way’s Day of Caring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in the Bismarck/Mandan area you might’ve noticed people in matching shirts working outside around the community earlier Wednesday.

These volunteers came together to participate in Missouri Slop Areawide United Way's Day of Caring.

Nonprofits supported by United Way had the opportunity to submit projects for volunteers to help out with.

The event has been going on for over 20 years. Coordinators say they hope the event inspires people to lend a hand whenever they can.

"The hope is that by participating, it might spark something in folks so that they may be looking for additional volunteer opportunities throughout the community, throughout the entire year," said Chairperson Brian VerDouw.

Projects were scheduled mostly outside so that people were able to social distance.

This year’s event had around 40 different projects.

