U.S. Department of Labor awards ND tribes, college
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The federal government awarded just over $931,000 to four North Dakota tribes and a tribal college.
Here is a breakdown of the grants:
-$297,394 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians
-$232,770 to United Tribes Technical College
-$218,418 to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
-$182,429 to the Three Affiliated Tribes
-$150,874 to the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced the awards Wednesday.
The funds are from the Indian and Native American programs through the U.S Department of Labor.
