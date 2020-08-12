U.S. Department of Labor awards ND tribes, college

MINOT, N.D. - The federal government awarded just over $931,000 to four North Dakota tribes and a tribal college.

Here is a breakdown of the grants:

-$297,394 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians

-$232,770 to United Tribes Technical College

-$218,418 to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

-$182,429 to the Three Affiliated Tribes

-$150,874 to the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced the awards Wednesday.

The funds are from the Indian and Native American programs through the U.S Department of Labor.

