Advertisement

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

The nation's budgetary shortfall is expected to eventually reach levels for the fiscal year more than double the largest annual deficit on record.

The federal government rang up a $63 billion deficit in July, the department reported. That's a relatively modest amount compared to red ink that spilled in the spring months when the government tried to revive an economy that all but ground to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month's deficit was sharply lower than June's $864 billion, in part because the government collected a record amount tax revenue in July — $563 billion — after extending the filing deadline to July 15. That extension allowed Americans more time to sort through the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic.

So far this budget year, government receipts total $2.82 trillion, off just 1% from the same period last year, Treasury officials said, crediting the “income replacement” provided by various government aid packages. In other words, unemployment benefits and other aid are still taxable.

Outlays so far this budget year total $5.63 trillion, a 50% increase over the $3.73 trillion at this point in 2019, with the vast majority of the extra spending related to fortifying the country’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Florida sheriff: ‘No face masks allowed for deputies or visitors while under my duty’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
This week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is saying no to face masks.

News

Bismarck Public School kindergartners wear masks to meet their teachers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Solheim Elementary kindergartners got to meet their teachers and see their classrooms differently this year.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Dunkin' is kicking off fall earlier than ever this year.

News

Accountants answer questions on new payroll tax holiday; some questions remain

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
One of the president’s new executive orders offers a tax holiday for working Americans, which allows them to forgo paying their payroll taxes until 2021.

Latest News

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

News

Bismarck veteran using push-ups to raise awareness for PTSD

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Duane Fillmore, a Marine Veteran, says a friend nominated him for a push-up challenge on Facebook.

News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office identifies John Doe from 1982

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the body involved in a cold case from 1982.

News

BPS teachers getting support through instructional coaching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
As students continue to cope with the transition back to school and online, educators are also receiving counseling on how to best manage and prepare for the upcoming school year.

National

New species of dinosaur discovered by scientists

Updated: 1 hours ago
The dinosaur lived 115 million years ago and was about 13 feet long.