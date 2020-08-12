United Way’s “Day of Caring” Happening Today

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 1,000 volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves around Bismarck, Mandan and Linton today for the MSA United Way’s annual “Day of Caring” event.

They support dozens of nonprofits with projects, from landscaping to adding a fresh coat of paint to buildings.

The popular community event had to make a few changes this year to maintain social distancing, including by moving their kick-off and closing celebrations to a virtual format.

You can sign up for volunteer spots here: http://msaunitedway.galaxydigital.com/aem/general/event/?doc_id=5544

