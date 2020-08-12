Underwood Public School utilizes pod grouping for students in restart plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Underwood Public School Board members approved a restart plan for the district.

It includes face-to-face and distance learning models of instruction, but it does not include a hybrid model.

Students will return face-to-face.

There will be temperature checks at the door and pod grouping students.

In the pods, students will do everything together, including going to lunch and recess.

"If we have a positive case we want to be able to trace that and know exactly what kids were in close contact with that positive case," said Superintendent Brandt Dick.

Masks are recommended but are not required.

Students can also opt for distance learning this fall.

After a semester, they can switch to in-person.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.