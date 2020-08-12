Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Mason Schwellenbach

Mason Schwellenbach
Mason Schwellenbach(KFYR-TV)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mason Schwellenbach has made a name for himself in Dickinson. The Big Sticks most versatile player is back for his second season.

“It feels really good I mean coming off of last year and having that winning season. I was really excited to just play baseball to be honest because of having our season get cancelled and everything. I think a lot of the guys that were able to come back were excited as well because we didn’t get to play this season that much,” said Schwellenbach.

His success as a two-way player is a product of his work ethic.

“It’s a lot of work you just have to divide up your time evenly and try to get to everything, whether you go to early practice, get some extra swings in and just focusing on getting your arm ready to pitch as well. When you have to do that there is a lot going into it especially just getting rest is one of the main things, " said Schwellenbach.

Schwellenbach always plays at a high level, no matter where his head coach puts him on the field or in the lineup.

“Top Notch man. You got a guy that can do what he does it’s top notch. I think he’s as good as they come with his ability to play the outfield, play the infield, hit for average, hit for power and then he can get on the mound and blow it by you. I mean he’s a special breed, he really is. He’s not one to say no. Put me in the lineup and let me go play,” said Big Sticks Head Coach Billy Tomblin.

His teammates say Schwellenbach brings out the best in those around him.

“It’s kind of one of those guys you want to be around all the time. He always has a positive attitude and he always wants to bring it every day when you play. That’s something you really enjoy seeing playing with a teammate like that even though you don’t get to pay with him all year long it’s a really fun time to join him all summer long,” Big Sticks First Basemen Conner VanCleave said.

In the first season with the Big Sticks, Schwellenbch made the All-Star team and helped win the franchise’s first Expedition League title.

“I’d be honored again to be an All-Star but at the end of the day as long as we win games and I’m a part of that that’s all that matters to me right now and it would be awesome to win another championship. I’ve never done that before just to win a championship in general and that feeling is one of a kind so it’d be pretty awesome to go back there especially with a different group of guys and a new coaching staff that would be sweet,” said Schwellenbach.

Schwellenbach played his last game of the summer Tuesday. He is heading back to Central Methodist University.

