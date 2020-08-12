Rural Burleigh County: Avoid watering lawns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An accidental cut in a power line at the Burleigh County Water Treatment Plant is leading to emergency repairs.

While repairs are being done and a generator is brought to the plant, residents in the rural parts of the county are asked to avoid watering their lawns and using excessive amounts of water.

The water is safe to use and drink, but the capacity will be limited.

The power line to the pumps were cut in a construction project.

Leaders with the Water District say the limited water use should be lifted by Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.