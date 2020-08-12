Advertisement

Residents allowed into Eagle Ridge to gather belongings
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two days after a fire destroyed the Eagle Ridge apartment complex in Mandan, residents on the first and second floors were able to go in to retrieve their belongings.

“All this on the ceiling is just starting to seep through today,” said Andrew Lesmeister, an Eagle Ridge resident.

Lesmeister and his girlfriend live on the first floor.

“Back here is completely saturated,” said Lesmeister.

On Wednesday, they started packing what remains of their apartment to relocate.

For them, water damage was the only issue.

“Like, we got lucky it could have been way worse,” said Lesmeister.

As for the third floor residents, their belongings are a total loss.

“The first couple of nights for me was rough. The first night especially, everything burnt,” said a third floor resident.

This victim, who asked to remain anonymous, has endured both fires at the apartments.

“You’re mad, sad. There are just so many emotions in this. Unless you go through it, it’s one of those things you’ll never understand,” said the resident.

But in the midst of losing everything, he is more worried about others.

“It goes back to people being less fortunate, I hope they can find something for themselves,” said the resident.

Many of the residents we spoke with said they’re grateful for the community’s outpouring of support.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

