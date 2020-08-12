Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #15

By Johnnie Candle
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Boat control is critical for catching fish consistently, but what about boat control while running from spot-to-spot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us why trim tabs might be an excellent addition to your boat.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “Trim tabs are becoming more and more commonplace on sports fishing sized boats. There are actually several boat manufacturers that are integrating trim tabs into their hull designs. What exactly is a trim tab? It’s a flat piece of metal that extends beyond the transom of your boat, flush with the surface of the water that can be raised of lower to adjust the attitude of your boat while on plane. The most obvious reason for trim tabs to force the bow of the boat down to give us a smoother ride in rough water but another place where trim tabs shine is when our boat is listing one way or the other because of poor weight distribution. You can see just by moving a lever that I can raise one side of the boat lower the other or switch it the other direction to compensate for an unbalanced load. If you’re having slower than normal hole shots or you’re struggling to keep your boat level because you can’t find the sweet spot for all of your gear you just might want to consider adding a set of trim tabs. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie shows us the Alberto Knot and he tells us why he has starting using it.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Fill the Boot fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: moments ago
|
By Faith Hatton
This year's Fill the Boot fundraiser will be completely virtual to help avoid spreading the virus.

News

Amid transition, animal shelter in Minot needs night lights

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot has begun its transition to a new facility, but they still need supplies for the animals they care for.

News

How the National Guard practice safely

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
While the National Guard are drilling they also need to find ways to stay safe.

News

NDDOT awarded $15 million for bus projects

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The federal government has awarded $15 million to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #15

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Mandan apartment fire relief center assembled team in 30 minutes; fully operational

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Eagle Ridge fire

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-11-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Group of citizens, teachers call for stricter back-to-school guidelines in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
On Tuesday the group presented four points they feel the district needs to address.

News

Mandan apartment fire relief center assembled team in 30 minutes; fully operational

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Residents aren't the only ones facing deja vu, fire relief organizers responded to the same call for help after a devastating fire in Mandan.