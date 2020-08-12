Pro’s Pointer #15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Boat control is critical for catching fish consistently, but what about boat control while running from spot-to-spot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us why trim tabs might be an excellent addition to your boat.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “Trim tabs are becoming more and more commonplace on sports fishing sized boats. There are actually several boat manufacturers that are integrating trim tabs into their hull designs. What exactly is a trim tab? It’s a flat piece of metal that extends beyond the transom of your boat, flush with the surface of the water that can be raised of lower to adjust the attitude of your boat while on plane. The most obvious reason for trim tabs to force the bow of the boat down to give us a smoother ride in rough water but another place where trim tabs shine is when our boat is listing one way or the other because of poor weight distribution. You can see just by moving a lever that I can raise one side of the boat lower the other or switch it the other direction to compensate for an unbalanced load. If you’re having slower than normal hole shots or you’re struggling to keep your boat level because you can’t find the sweet spot for all of your gear you just might want to consider adding a set of trim tabs. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie shows us the Alberto Knot and he tells us why he has starting using it.

