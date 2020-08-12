More three lane conversions in Bismarck’s future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck commissioners looked at a plan to convert more streets from two lanes to three like Interstate Avenue and 26th Street. The commission asked staff to contact the people along those streets about the parking plans.

“I would like to go with this plan, but I’d also like to hear the requirements of those two religious institutions are as well. Reach out to them and find out what their needs are, whether it be a weekend configuration or what,” said Mayor Steve Bakken.

They hope to take the project to bid in September.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.