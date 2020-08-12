Advertisement

Minot State welcome weekend events go virtual amid pandemic

By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT,N.D. - Minot State University’s annual welcome weekend will look a little different than in previous years. 

That's due to precautions they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students will only be allowed to bring a couple of family or friends to assist with moving in during scheduled and staggered times. 

The annual welcome party has also been canceled.

Instead the resident advisors will host a virtual event.

“It’s a community and a commitment that we all have to consider how our actions will contribute to the health and well-being of our neighbor,” said MSU Residence Life Director Karina Stander.

The university also reduced the price of single-person rooms in light of the pandemic.

You can find out more on the university’s back-to-school plans here: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

