Minot State welcome weekend events go virtual amid pandemic

MINOT,N.D. - Minot State University’s annual welcome weekend will look a little different than in previous years.

That's due to precautions they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students will only be allowed to bring a couple of family or friends to assist with moving in during scheduled and staggered times.

The annual welcome party has also been canceled.

Instead the resident advisors will host a virtual event.

“It’s a community and a commitment that we all have to consider how our actions will contribute to the health and well-being of our neighbor,” said MSU Residence Life Director Karina Stander.

The university also reduced the price of single-person rooms in light of the pandemic.

You can find out more on the university’s back-to-school plans here: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.