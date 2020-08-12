Advertisement

Minot State University receives $750,000 for special education

(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Public Instruction and the governor’s office are awarding a $750,000 grant to Minot State University. It will pay for scholarships to 20 education “paraprofessionals” who work with special education students.

The paraprofessionals will use the money to earn bachelor's degrees with a special education major.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says the new partnership will help ease a shortage of special education teachers.

The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, approved by Congress in March, which included emergency assistance to schools.

