Minot Fill the Boot fundraiser goes virtual

Fill the Boot
Fill the Boot(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot firefighters are once again partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to collect money to support local families. However, this year they asking people to donate online instead of in person due to COVID-19. 

This year's Fill the Boot fundraiser will be completely virtual to help avoid spreading the virus.

The Minot Fire Department will not be accepting in person donations, with cash or coin, instead a webpage has been set up by the Muscular Dystrophy Association to allow donations to be raised by individual chapters.

Instead of lasting the traditional three days, the chapters will be able to collect money from now through December.

Minot Firefighter and union representative Jesse Miller said they are glad they were able to find an alternate way to contribute.

“We’re very grateful we were able to continue doing it. It was kind of up in the air if we’d be able to, and then immediately after that we started thinking well can we do something virtually? Would it be like a live online event? Or if we were able to do kind of like a donation page that’s set up now,” said Miller.

So far the department has reached more than half of their $1,000 dollar goal.

You can donate to the MDA through the Minot Fire L1157 chapter here: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=4754

