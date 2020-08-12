Advertisement

Lawsuit filed to get Measure 3 taken off the ballot

By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new measure has been approved for the general election ballot and it would change some fundamental voting procedures in North Dakota.

If Measure 3 passes in November, supporters of it said it would make ballots more accessible to overseas military voters, require paper records and follow-up audits of results and give the Ethics Commission official authority to redraw districts.

Primary elections, however, would see the biggest change instituting a ranking system where voters select their first, second, third, and fourth choices.

“Now you can only vote on one side of the ticket or the other and that’s really a divisive way of thinking,” said North Dakota Voters First volunteer Nicole Donaghy.

The North Dakota Voters First petition received about 10,000 more signatures than the required amount. But how they got those signatures is now coming into question.

“At worst, people were intentionally duped into signing this and had no idea everything that was in it. At best, they were not thorough in reading the law to know how they needed to print these petitions,” said the legal spokesperson for Brighter Future Alliance, Lacee Bjork Anderson.

The Brighter Future Alliance is filing a lawsuit in an effort to keep Measure 3 off the ballot. They say the full text of the measure was not available when people were signing on.

With the election nearing, the Supreme Court will have to decide before the deadline for ballots to be drafted, which is the end of this month.

