How the National Guard practice safely

National guard
National guard(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the National Guard are drilling they also need to find ways to stay safe.

Units practice in their pods. Those that can social distance are, and when they can’t stay six feet apart they wear masks when possible. The guard also follows state protocol on whether to come in. Those that felt sick stayed home from the drill.

“Come to a real world situation there’s that chance we’ll all have to come together so having these collaborations built, knowing everybody’s strengths and strong-suits really helps us when the flag goes up and we have to respond to something,” said Tech Sgt. Eric Wilkens, cyber.

National Guard exercises continue in McLean County.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

