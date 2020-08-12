Government grant aids future special educators

MINOT, N.D. - Minot State University received a grant of $750 thousand from the Department of Public instruction to help tackle the Special Education teacher shortage throughout the state.

The grant will pay for scholarships for 20 paraprofessionals to earn their Bachelor’s degree in education while majoring in special education.

The two-year grant will use money from the CARES Act that was approved last March.

MSU has a pilot para to teacher program in place for nine students and will be adding the 20 grant recipients to the program in the fall.

“It’s our hope that with this project we’ll be able to continue to offer the Para to teacher program long after the grant is done as a permanent pathway to meet the needs of some of those para professionals in our state,” said Dr. Holly Pedersen, Department of Special Education Chairperson “They’ll have the opportunity to go back to school to take these courses online and earn their Bachelor of Science Degree and become fully certified special education teachers themselves,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. The money will cover the cost of seven semesters for each recipient.

The scholarship winners will be able to take instruction online.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.