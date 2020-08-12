Advertisement

County by County, August 12, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – In Benson County, the Spirit Lake Tribe will hold a COVID-19 testing drive-through operation.

The testing event will be on Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be at the Cankdeska Cikana Community College.

It is open for all Spirit Lake programs and community.

The event is on a first-come, first-serve basis so those who want to attend should arrive early and pre-register online at: https://testreg.nd.gov/

Now to Bottineau County, the Veterans of Foreign Wars are holding a big hole golfing event.

The event is to help sponsor nursing scholarships at Dakota College in Bottineau.

The tournament is on Aug. 15 at the country club.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shot gun start.

There are three flights: men's, women's and mixed. There will be prizes for each flight on every hole, as well as a meal after the tournament

You can register a team and sign up at the country club.

Going to McHenry County, the Towner Community Club is hosting a movie in the park.

 Here’s a hint at the movie… “You’re killing me smalls!”

The movie will be Aug. 15 and starts at 8:30 p.m.

It will be at Towner City Park.

Social distancing is required so make sure to spread out.

They will be playing The Sandlot, which is rated PG.

There will be concessions available. 

The proceeds will go to a new welcome sign for North Main.

We go to Ward County for our last county feature.

Scheels is hosting its BurliMOT half marathon and 5k races this weekend.

The races are this Saturday, Aug. 15.

The race goes through and Burlington and Minot, showcasing the beauty of the communities.

The 5k starts at 9 a.m. at Oak Park.

The half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. at the the Burlington Sports Complex.

Registration deadline for the event is on Aug. 14.

Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/ND/Minot/BurliMOT?fbclid=IwAR2v3GY3bGIoSLPqXz29gfGaIaPd1gYcs0v-XUYYRVGKN35A5F13QLbdLvQ

