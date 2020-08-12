BPS teachers getting support through instructional coaching

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students continue to cope with the transition back-to-school and online, educators are also receiving counseling on how to best manage and prepare for the upcoming school year.

“All of a sudden our coaching cycles looked different, as our learning looked different,” said Kari Ann Peterson, an instructional coach for Bismarck Public School District.

Peterson also had to change her counseling techniques.

“We learned a lot about technology, and not only using that technology as a research tool, but also how to use that technology to support learners,” said Peterson.

Peterson’s job is to collaborate with teachers to help them build on techniques.

“We’re looking at how we can improve on the instruction that we were working on in the spring. How can we make sure that is consistent for face-to-face, hybrid model, and for our distance learners for the full year,” said Peterson.

She says the many of the distance learning issues have been overcome by teachers interacting and sharing ideas with each other.

