Advertisement

Blue-green algae returns to ND lakes

(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality is warning residents to watch out for blue-green algae.

The algae can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins.

If the toxins rise to a high level they are very dangerous to people, pets and livestock.

The department wants residents to avoid the algae and report any sighting of it to department.

Here is the link with more information: https://bit.ly/3iz6Adn

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assisted living homes, senior centers adjust course amid pandemic

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Assisted living centers and other organizations that support senior citizens are continuing to tighten their health policies in order to keep their clients and residents safe.

News

County by County, August 12, 2020

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
In Benson County, the Spirit Lake Tribe will hold a COVID-19 testing drive-through operation.

News

Belcourt goes back to distance learning

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
For families and educators in the Turtle Mountains, the decision to keep schools closed for now was a group effort.

News

U.S. Department of Labor awards ND tribes, college

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The federal government awarded just over $931,000 to four North Dakota tribes and a tribal college.

Latest News

News

Underwood Public School utilizes pod grouping for students in restart plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Underwood Public School Board members approved a restart plan for the district.

News

Bismarck Public School kindergartners wear masks to meet their teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Solheim Elementary kindergartners got to meet their teachers and see their classrooms differently this year.

News

Accountants answer questions on new payroll tax holiday; some questions remain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
One of the president’s new executive orders offers a tax holiday for working Americans, which allows them to forgo paying their payroll taxes until 2021.

News

Bismarck veteran using push-ups to raise awareness for PTSD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Duane Fillmore, a Marine Veteran, says a friend nominated him for a push-up challenge on Facebook.

News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office identifies John Doe from 1982

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the body involved in a cold case from 1982.

News

BPS teachers getting support through instructional coaching

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
As students continue to cope with the transition back to school and online, educators are also receiving counseling on how to best manage and prepare for the upcoming school year.