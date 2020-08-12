Blue-green algae returns to ND lakes

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality is warning residents to watch out for blue-green algae.

The algae can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins.

If the toxins rise to a high level they are very dangerous to people, pets and livestock.

The department wants residents to avoid the algae and report any sighting of it to department.

Here is the link with more information: https://bit.ly/3iz6Adn

