Bismarck veteran using push-ups to raise awareness for PTSD

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck man is using a social media push-up challenge to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Duane Fillmore, a Marine veteran, says a friend nominated him for a push-up challenge on Facebook.

After a few days Fillmore says he wasn’t gaining as much awareness as he would have liked.

Fillmore decided to start reaching out to law enforcement agencies to feature them in his 25-day challenge videos.

“It helped me more than I think it helped them. You know, I need help and the only way I can help is by reaching out an asking for it.”

Fillmore says he dedicates more time to calling friends and military veterans to check in on them.

He has also nominated the Bismarck Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.