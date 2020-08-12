Bismarck Public School kindergartners wear masks to meet their teachers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Meeting the teacher is a tradition for many students before they start school but for those just starting it can be a daunting task.

Solheim Elementary kindergartners got to meet their teachers and see their classrooms differently this year.

Solheim's kindergarten open house normally takes place in April but because of COVID-19, it had to be pushed back to make sure they were able to accommodate students in a safe way.

This year's kindergarten open house includes masks and a lot of time outside.

Families arrive at scheduled times and are then divided into smaller groups to go inside to see their classrooms.

"She's extremely excited, so it was a good opportunity to see the class especially since our other kids go to other schools. So this is the first time we've been exposed to this school so even as parents I feel like a kindergartener to because I don't know where the classrooms are or what to tell her too do," said Solheim parent Amanda Harris.

After some time in the classroom, families are then directed outside to see the playground.

"We really are limiting access to a large group of people just bringing them in small groups and still making sure that they know that we're here for them and we want to meet them," said Principal Shelly Swanson.

Teachers said they're excited they still get to have this opportunity with their students.

"I know there's a lot of worried, nervous parents out there but we're going to be in this together and it's going to be a great year," said Kindergarten Teacher Sara Dewald.

Solheim administrators also asked that only parents be in attendance to further reduce crowd sizes.

If there are questions or concerns about restart plans for specific schools reach out to that school’s administrators.

