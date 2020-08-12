Bismarck May finances

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck pulled in twice as much sales tax in May 2020 over 2019. This was the report city commissioners received during their meeting Tuesday.

It was an increase of more than a million dollars of revenue. Though April was $500,000 lower than in 2019, with June expected to be lower, as well.

“It’s kind of hard to say with May if it’s a fluke or it’s ongoing. We had a huge spike and that’s good news. That means people are buying, sales are happening,” said Dmitriy Chernyak, Bismarck Finance Department.

The May gas tax brought in almost half as much as it did in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.