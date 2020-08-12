Advertisement

Bismarck May finances

Bismarck pulled in twice as much sales tax in May 2020 over 2019.
Bismarck pulled in twice as much sales tax in May 2020 over 2019.(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck pulled in twice as much sales tax in May 2020 over 2019. This was the report city commissioners received during their meeting Tuesday.

It was an increase of more than a million dollars of revenue. Though April was $500,000 lower than in 2019, with June expected to be lower, as well.

“It’s kind of hard to say with May if it’s a fluke or it’s ongoing. We had a huge spike and that’s good news. That means people are buying, sales are happening,” said Dmitriy Chernyak, Bismarck Finance Department.

The May gas tax brought in almost half as much as it did in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More three lane conversions in Bismarck’s future

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck commissioners looked at a plan to convert more streets from two lanes to three like Interstate Avenue and 26th Street.

VOD Recording

Shelters in Minot adapt to the new normal amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Minot State welcome weekend events go virtual amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot State University’s annual welcome weekend will look a little different than in previous years.

News

Minot Fill the Boot fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
This year's Fill the Boot fundraiser will be completely virtual to help avoid spreading the virus.

Latest News

News

Amid transition, animal shelter in Minot needs night lights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot has begun its transition to a new facility, but they still need supplies for the animals they care for.

News

How the National Guard practice safely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
While the National Guard are drilling they also need to find ways to stay safe.

News

NDDOT awarded $15 million for bus projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The federal government has awarded $15 million to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

News

Pro’s Pointer #15

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Johnnie Candle
Boat control is critical for catching fish consistently, but what about boat control while running from spot-to-spot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us why trim tabs might be an excellent addition to your boat.

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #15

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Mandan apartment fire relief center assembled team in 30 minutes; fully operational

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six