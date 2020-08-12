Advertisement

Bismarck audit clean

Money
Money(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck received a clean audit report for 2019. It gave no Audit adjustments, findings, or comments. Commissioners commended the finance department for their work.

“Getting a clean opinion like that, consistently because we always have. All the years that I’ve been sitting at this table. We always have but we shouldn’t take that for granted,” said Nancy Guy, commissioner.

The city had nearly $160 million in revenue and about $130 million in expenses.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More three lane conversions in Bismarck’s future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck commissioners looked at a plan to convert more streets from two lanes to three like Interstate Avenue and 26th Street.

News

Bismarck May finances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck pulled in twice as much sales tax in May 2020 over 2019. This was the report city commissioners received during their meeting Tuesday.

VOD Recording

Shelters in Minot adapt to the new normal amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Minot State welcome weekend events go virtual amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot State University’s annual welcome weekend will look a little different than in previous years.

Latest News

News

Minot Fill the Boot fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
This year's Fill the Boot fundraiser will be completely virtual to help avoid spreading the virus.

News

Amid transition, animal shelter in Minot needs night lights

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot has begun its transition to a new facility, but they still need supplies for the animals they care for.

News

How the National Guard practice safely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
While the National Guard are drilling they also need to find ways to stay safe.

News

NDDOT awarded $15 million for bus projects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The federal government has awarded $15 million to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

News

Pro’s Pointer #15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Johnnie Candle
Boat control is critical for catching fish consistently, but what about boat control while running from spot-to-spot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us why trim tabs might be an excellent addition to your boat.

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #15

Updated: 5 hours ago
Evening Report at Six