Bismarck audit clean

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck received a clean audit report for 2019. It gave no Audit adjustments, findings, or comments. Commissioners commended the finance department for their work.

“Getting a clean opinion like that, consistently because we always have. All the years that I’ve been sitting at this table. We always have but we shouldn’t take that for granted,” said Nancy Guy, commissioner.

The city had nearly $160 million in revenue and about $130 million in expenses.

