Advertisement

Bismarck and Mandan limit attendance at sporting events

Soccer field
Soccer field(Associated Press)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools will have limited attendance at sporting events this fall.

Leaders from both districts say in order to buy a ticket, you’ll have to have a voucher which will be distributed to rostered athletes.

For non-ticketed events, like cross country, tennis and golf, they're asking families to limit attendance to two spectators per athlete.

Masks will be required when social distancing isn't possible.

Due to some venue sizes, some events may be held without fans.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Mason Schwellenbach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
Mason Schwellenbach has made a name for himself in Dickinson. The Big Sticks most versatile player is back for his second season.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

News

Pro’s Pointer #15

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Johnnie Candle
Boat control is critical for catching fish consistently, but what about boat control while running from spot-to-spot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us why trim tabs might be an excellent addition to your boat.

Sports

Summit League announces postponement of fall sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.

Latest News

Sports

Unique Links: Westridge Golf Course in Underwood

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Located in the town of Underwood is the Westridge Golf Course.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

News

MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The council also voted that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.

Sports

FCS won’t play fall Football Playoffs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The annual FCS playoffs will not be held this fall, even if some schools play a regular season.

News

Report: Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone football to spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is expected to postpone football to spring, according to a report from Ross Uglem at Bison Report.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.