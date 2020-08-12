Bismarck and Mandan limit attendance at sporting events

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools will have limited attendance at sporting events this fall.

Leaders from both districts say in order to buy a ticket, you’ll have to have a voucher which will be distributed to rostered athletes.

For non-ticketed events, like cross country, tennis and golf, they're asking families to limit attendance to two spectators per athlete.

Masks will be required when social distancing isn't possible.

Due to some venue sizes, some events may be held without fans.

